Takeda Continues Push Into Vaccines

Japan’s Takeda Pharmaceutical has agreed to acquire Inviragen, a Fort Collins, Colo.-based vaccine developer, for $35 million plus future payments of up to $215 million. Inviragen’s lead candidate, now in Phase II clinical trials, is a four-strain recombinant viral vaccine for the prevention of dengue fever, a mosquito-borne illness. Building on a Japanese vaccine business, Takeda launched a global vaccine division in January 2012. Later that year it acquired LigoCyte Pharmaceuticals and its norovirus vaccine candidate.
