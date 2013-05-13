Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Environment

Thoughts On De-Extinction

May 13, 2013 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 91, Issue 19
Advertisement

Most Popular in Environment

“Reviving the Dead” brings up some fascinating possibilities (C&EN, April 8, page 34). For the moment, let’s avoid any “Jurassic Park”-type scenarios and confine ourselves to plant and animal species that have gone extinct during the past few centuries.

It would certainly be nice to bring back the great auk and the Caribbean monk seal. Going a little further back, it would be nice to revive the mammoths, which seem to have been hunted to extinction. (The last known mammoth died in South America around A.D. 600.) Revival of the two extinct species of dodo and the Rodrigues solitaire would be desirable, although they would probably have to be kept in zoos; their native habitat is now teeming with too many predators for them to survive in the wild. Other species would be nice to revive, although we might not notice the difference. Audubon’s bighorn sheep were not that different from their Rocky Mountain cousins.

However, there are some species we would not want to see revived, such as the passenger pigeon. If we brought it back, we would probably lose all cereal grain farming east of the Mississippi to vast flocks of feathered locusts. Another example is the Antillean giant rice rat, whose name speaks for itself. Let sleeping pests lie.

James M. Castro
Helena, Mont.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Bugs who hop islands
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Don’t freak out, Europe, but you might be in the middle of a mustelid uprising
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Failing As Stewards

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE