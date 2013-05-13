Thoughts On De-Extinction

It would certainly be nice to bring back the great auk and the Caribbean monk seal. Going a little further back, it would be nice to revive the mammoths, which seem to have been hunted to extinction. (The last known mammoth died in South America around A.D. 600.) Revival of the two extinct species of dodo and the Rodrigues solitaire would be desirable, although they would probably have to be kept in zoos; their native habitat is now teeming with too many predators for them to survive in the wild. Other species would be nice to revive, although we might not notice the difference. Audubon’s bighorn sheep were not that different from their Rocky Mountain cousins.