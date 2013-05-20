Air Products & Chemicals has begun operating its carbon dioxide capture project in Port Arthur, Texas. The new Air Products plant captures and purifies CO2 from its steam methane reformers in Port Arthur. The CO2 is then piped to the oil and gas firm Denbury Onshore, which uses it for enhanced oil recovery. The Department of Energy provided some $280 million in funding, 66% of the project’s total cost.
