Charles H. Lochmüller, 72, a professor emeritus of chemistry at Duke University, died on Feb. 16.
A native of New York City, Lochmüller received a bachelor’s degree in chemistry in 1962 from Manhattan College and a Ph.D. in chemistry in 1967 from Fordham University.
After completing an analytical chemistry fellowship at Purdue University, Lochmüller joined the faculty of Duke University as an assistant professor. In his research, he focused on chemical separations.
He was chairman of the chemistry department from 1982 until 1987 and later served as director of the university’s Center for Biochemical Engineering. Lochmüller retired in 2006.
He was also an adviser to the Environmental Protection Agency and the National Research Council.
Lochmüller was an emeritus member of ACS, joining in 1969 and serving as a chair of the Division of Analytical Chemistry. He was a fellow of the Royal Society of Chemistry and of the American Institute of Chemists.
He received numerous awards, including the ACS Award in Chromatography and the Medal of the Estonian Academy of Sciences.
A parishioner of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Lochmüller was a fourth-degree member of the Knights of Columbus.
He is survived by his wife, Patricia; sons, Charles Jr. and Christopher; and one granddaughter. He was predeceased by his daughters, Erika and Heather.
