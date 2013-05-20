Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

People

Charles H. Lochmüller

by Susan J. Ainsworth
May 20, 2013 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 91, Issue 20
Advertisement

Most Popular in People

Charles H. Lochmüller, 72, a professor emeritus of chemistry at Duke University, died on Feb. 16.

A native of New York City, Lochmüller received a bachelor’s degree in chemistry in 1962 from Manhattan College and a Ph.D. in chemistry in 1967 from Fordham University.

After completing an analytical chemistry fellowship at Purdue University, Lochmüller joined the faculty of Duke University as an assistant professor. In his research, he focused on chemical separations.

He was chairman of the chemistry department from 1982 until 1987 and later served as director of the university’s Center for Biochemical Engineering. Lochmüller retired in 2006.

He was also an adviser to the Environmental Protection Agency and the National Research Council.

Lochmüller was an emeritus member of ACS, joining in 1969 and serving as a chair of the Division of Analytical Chemistry. He was a fellow of the Royal Society of Chemistry and of the American Institute of Chemists.

He received numerous awards, including the ACS Award in Chromatography and the Medal of the Estonian Academy of Sciences.

A parishioner of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Lochmüller was a fourth-degree member of the Knights of Columbus.

He is survived by his wife, Patricia; sons, Charles Jr. and Christopher; and one granddaughter. He was predeceased by his daughters, Erika and Heather.

Obituary notices of no more than 300 words may be sent to Susan J. Ainsworth at s_ainsworth@acs.org and should include an educational and professional history.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Peter G. Arvan
Peter A. S. Smith
Douglas R. Shanklin

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE