Costa To Head Eastman Chemical

Eastman Chemical has named Mark J. Costa its next CEO, effective on Jan. 1, 2014. He will replace James P. Rogers, 62, who has led the company since 2009. After he steps down from the roles of CEO on Jan. 1, Rogers will continue to lead Eastman’s board. Costa, 47, is currently Eastman’s chief marketing officer and also heads the company’s Additives & Functional Products and Advanced Materials segments.
