E. S. (Steve) Hanrahan, 83, a professor emeritus of chemistry at Marshall University, in Huntington, W.Va., died on Feb. 20.
Born in Parkersburg, W.Va., Hanrahan received a B.S. in chemistry from the University of Mississippi in 1952 before serving in the Korean War as a member of the Naval Reserve Officers Training Corps. After the war, he earned a master’s degree in 1956 and a Ph.D. in 1958, both in chemistry from West Virginia University.
Hanrahan worked for DuPont as a research chemist for six years before joining Marshall University as an assistant professor in 1963. He became chair of the chemistry department in 1967 and inaugural dean of the College of Science in 1977. Even while serving as an administrator, he always insisted on teaching a section of the university’s “Principles of Chemistry” course to stay in touch with student needs and interests. He relinquished his role as dean in 1994 and spent three years as a full-time teacher before retiring in 1997.
His family recently established a scholarship in his name; it will be awarded annually to a Marshall University sophomore who is majoring in chemistry.
Hanrahan was an emeritus member of ACS, joining in 1955. He served as a councilor for the Central Ohio Valley Section from 1970 until 1983 and was a member of the Committee on Chemical Education from 1972 until 1978.
He is survived by his wife, Mary; four daughters, Veronica Heide, Emma Walters, Katherine, and Elizabeth; stepsons, Keith Whitten and Tyler Whitten; two grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.
