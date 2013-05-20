Firms Plan Big U.S. Fertilizer Plants

Two companies are each planning massive investments to build new nitrogen fertilizer capacity. Koch Nitrogen plans to invest $1 billion to build a urea plant and improve its Enid, Okla., facility. The projects will add 1 million tons of urea capacity and are expected to be completed in 2016. Separately, Northern Plains Nitrogen, a new firm founded by corn growers, is planning to build a $1.5 billion nitrogen fertilizer plant in Grand Forks, N.D. The proposed plant, slated to start up by 2017, will have 800,000 tons per year of ammonia capacity as well as downstream urea-ammonium nitrate facilities.
