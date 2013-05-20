Flotek Buys Florida Chemical

Oil-field chemical firm Flotek has acquired Florida Chemical Co., a maker of citrus oils, for $45 million in cash and Flotek stock worth $55 million. Florida Chemical extracts citrus oils from by-products generated by the orange juice industry. It sells products to customers for use in cleaners, solvents, flavors, and fragrances. It also supplies citrus oil to companies like Flotek for oil and gas drilling applications. In 2012, Florida Chemical
