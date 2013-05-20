Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Materials

Frederick J. Mathews

by Susan J. Ainsworth
May 20, 2013 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 91, Issue 20
Advertisement

Most Popular in Materials

Frederick J. Mathews, 94, founder of the laboratory equipment firm Laboratory Craftsmen, died on Jan. 25.

Born in Columbus, Wis., Mathews earned a bachelor’s degree in chemistry at Carroll College (now Carroll University), in Waukesha, Wis., in 1940 and a Ph.D. in chemistry from the University of Wisconsin, Madison, in 1943.

During World War II, he worked briefly at Rohm and Haas, modifying Plexiglas for use in plane canopies and bomber bubbles.

After the war, Mathews joined Beloit College, in Wisconsin, as an assistant professor of chemistry in 1947. While there, he developed and patented electric laboratory heaters for use with chemical flasks, which could be used in certain experiments as a safer alternative to a flame.

Then in 1960, Mathews left the college to start Laboratory Craftsmen to produce and market his lab heaters and other related equipment. Remaining with the company until 2001, he expanded its product portfolio and its reach into global markets.

He was an emeritus member of ACS who joined in 1956.

Serving as a deacon and choir member of First Presbyterian Church in Beloit, Mathews was also an active volunteer in the YMCA, the American Field Service’s exchange program, the Welty Environmental Center, and the Beloit Historical Society. He enjoyed tennis, golf, Ping-Pong, kayaking, sailing, and racquetball, which he played until age 80.

Mathews is survived by his daughter, Nell, and two grandsons. He was predeceased by his wife, Ethel, and son, Carl.

Obituary notices of no more than 300 words may be sent to Susan J. Ainsworth at s_ainsworth@acs.org and should include an educational and professional history.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Robert I. Lemlich
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Rodney N. Hader
Jerome Saldick

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE