German Firms Expand In Tires

Evonik Industries is planning to build a precipitated silica plant in Americana, Brazil, by the end of 2015. The company says the size of the investment will be in the “middle double-digit million-euro range.” Evonik says it sees a promising market in Brazil for silica in agriculture and low-rolling-resistance tires. Separately, Lanxess has opened a plant to produce butyl rubber tire bladders in Brazil. The company is also constructing a unit to make rubber additives in the country that will open in 2014.
