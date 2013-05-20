Magnetic Field Science In U.S. Assessed

The U.S. is currently the world leader in magnetic field science, but it could be overtaken by other countries making major investments in new magnets, according to a report by the National Research Council. The current strength in the U.S. is in large part because of the National High Magnetic Field Laboratory, the report says. Support for that research facility should remain the highest priority of the National Science Foundation, which commissioned the report. The U.S. is at the top in most areas of high-magnetic-field (also called high-field) science, but Europe is outperforming the U.S. in high-field nuclear magnetic resonance (NMR) spectroscopy, which is used in chemical and biological applications. The report recommends that the U.S. create several regional user facilities with high-field superconducting magnets and NMR magnets.
