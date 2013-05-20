Ray E. Humphrey, 81, a retired professor of chemistry at Sam Houston State University (SHSU), in Huntsville, Texas, died on Oct. 24, 2012, in Kerrville, Texas.
Born in La Harpe, Ill., Humphrey earned a B.S. in chemistry from Carthage College, in Illinois, in 1951; an M.S. in education from Western Illinois State Teachers College (now Western Illinois University), in Macomb, in 1955; and a Ph.D. in analytical chemistry from the University of Iowa in 1958.
A member of the Illinois National Guard, Humphrey served in the Korean War before going to work as a research chemist at Ethyl Corp., in Ferndale, Mich., from 1959 until 1961. He then joined SHSU’s chemistry faculty, where he remained for 30 years.
In his research, Humphrey focused on the development of spectroscopic methods of analysis.
Several of Humphrey’s former students established a chemistry scholarship fund at SHSU in his name.
He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Evelyn; sons, David and Tom; daughter, Lynn Ramert; and five grandchildren.
Obituary notices of no more than 300 words may be sent to Susan J. Ainsworth at s_ainsworth@acs.org and should include an educational and professional history.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter