ScinoPharm Teams Up For Chinese Cancer Market

Two Taiwanese firms, ScinoPharm and Coland, will work together to supply generic cancer drugs to China. ScinoPharm is a Tainan-based custom producer of active pharmaceutical ingredients and mostly supplies clients in the U.S. and Europe. Formed 10 years ago, Coland’s core business is to commission and distribute generic drugs for sale to the Chinese market. They will collaborate with a third company, not yet selected, to develop, formulate, and register the drugs in China.
