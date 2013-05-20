Southeast Regional Meeting Call For Papers

Abstracts are requested for symposia, special conferences, and general and poster sessions for the 65th Southeastern Regional Meeting of the American Chemical Society (SERMACS 2013). The society’s Georgia Section will host the meeting on Nov. 12–17 at the Loews Hotel in Atlanta’s thriving Midtown area.

The financial capital of the Southeast and home to an array of well-known brands that represent diverse industry sectors, Atlanta also provides a broad selection of attractions and historic sites, including the Georgia Aquarium, the Martin Luther King Jr. National Historic Site, the CNN Center, and Centennial Olympic Park, site of the 1996 Olympic Games.

The meeting theme of “Building Chemical Bonds: Academia-Industry-Government” highlights collaborative endeavors among these three sectors.

Abstracts may be submitted through the meeting website, sermacs2013.org, from June 1 to Sept. 8.

The technical program will include a special symposium on nanochemistry and spectroscopy, honoring Georgia Institute of Technology chemistry professor Mostafa A. El-Sayed on the occasion of his 80th birthday. Additional symposia are planned on topics including astrochemistry, biological simulations, chemical patent law, electronic structure theory, f-element materials, forensic chemistry education, mass spectrometry, medicinal chemistry, nanoelectrochemistry, nucleic acids, organic synthesis, safety and toxicology of food additives and packaging, and supramolecular chemistry.

General sessions in traditional areas of chemistry such as analytical, biological, computational, environmental, inorganic, materials, medicinal, organic, physical, and polymer chemistry, and in chemical education, are also planned.

Activities for students attending SERMACS 2013 include undergraduate oral presentations and poster sessions as well as high school student poster sessions. In line with the theme of the meeting, a special “Building Your Future” fair will feature representatives from graduate schools, companies, and government bodies and labs to provide students with information about the broad range of choices available for their future endeavors.

A vendor exposition with seminars and booths showcasing a variety of products and services will offer further networking opportunities. The meeting will also include ACS Short Courses, ACS Leadership Development System courses, career workshops, a chemistry demonstration exchange by student affiliate groups, and a demonstration workshop for educators.

Special events will include a tour of the World of Coca-Cola for university and high school students, ice cream socials, small business mixers, Sci-Mix, a career fair, and a beer-tasting event.

The program will include an intellectual property seminar, which comes at an interesting time for chemical inventors. The U.S. patent system switched from a first-to-invent to a first-to-file system this year.

Nominations are being sought for four awards to be presented at the meeting. Nominations for the Stanley C. Israel Award for Advancing Diversity in the Chemical Sciences are due on Aug. 15. Nominations for the E. Ann Nalley Southeastern Regional Award for Volunteer Service to ACS, the ACS Division of Chemical Education Southeastern Regional Award for Excellence in High School Teaching, and the Southeastern Regional Industrial Innovation Award are all due by Sept. 3. Information on the submission process is available on the meeting website.

Those attending the luncheon honoring the recipient of the high school teaching award will be entertained by raconteur Shirley O. Corriher, best-selling author and TV personality, who is perhaps most familiar as the mad scientist from the Food Network’s “Good Eats” show.

Loews Atlanta offers complimentary car service within a three-mile radius of the hotel. The hotel is just two blocks from the Midtown MARTA metro station, with frequent trains running directly to and from the airport. Rooms are available on a first-come, first-served basis at the special rate of $159 per night when booked through the meeting website.