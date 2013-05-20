Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Policy

Superfund Alternatives Need Better Guidance

by Glenn Hess
May 20, 2013 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 91, Issue 20
Advertisement

Most Popular in Policy

EPA has failed to sufficiently monitor nearly 2,000 hazardous waste sites that it has identified as eligible for cleanup under the federal Superfund program, according to the Government Accountability Office, the investigative arm of Congress. In a report (GAO-13-252) released on May 10, GAO finds that EPA is not properly tracking and documenting the cleanup process at these waste dumps. EPA has identified 3,402 contaminated sites as potentially eligible for cleanup; of these, the agency has deferred oversight of 1,984 sites to parties outside the Superfund program, GAO says. EPA may defer oversight through its “other cleanup activity” approach, which allows states, private parties, or other federal agencies to oversee cleanup activities. But EPA hasn’t issued remediation guidelines for these sites, according to the report. GAO recommends that EPA issue guidance to its regional offices that clearly defines the alternative cleanup approach. The report also says the agency should develop a method for identifying and tracking cleanups performed outside the Superfund program.

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE