Towering Objection

The cover of the April 1 issue shows two towers [at a nuclear reactor] used to cool water for steam engines powered by coal, natural gas, or nuclear reactors. But the photo refers to an article on problems with nuclear power reactors alone. Unfortunately, C&EN has perpetuated the mistaken notion that such cooling towers are nuclear reactors. In fact, some nuclear power reactor complexes do not have cooling towers at all. Three nuclear reactors near Phoenix, for example, are air cooled and thus have no towers, while others near the ocean are cooled by seawater and also have no towers.
Alan R. Miller
Albuquerque, , N.M.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter