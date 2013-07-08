Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Analytical Chemistry

15th-Century Paint Recipes Discovered

Mapping technique commonly used in remote sensing can identify a paint’s binder nondestructively

by Sarah Everts
July 8, 2013 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 91, Issue 27
Advertisement

Most Popular in Analytical Chemistry

[+]Enlarge
Credit: Royal Society of Chemistry
New technique reveals that paint in a Renaissance masterpiece (left) contained egg yolk binder (right, yellow and red) and animal skin glue binder (right, green and blue).
A Renaissance painting by Cosimo Tura on the left. Non-invasive mapping of the paint’s binders on the right reveal whether the binder is made of egg yolk, animal skin glue or these things mixed with other ingredients.
Credit: Royal Society of Chemistry
New technique reveals that paint in a Renaissance masterpiece (left) contained egg yolk binder (right, yellow and red) and animal skin glue binder (right, green and blue).

Most art enthusiasts look at a Renaissance masterpiece and enjoy the painting’s aesthetics. But John K. Delaney, a conservation scientist at the National Gallery of Art, studies artworks’ binders, the material that suspends the pigments and makes up the paint’s bulk. Delaney’s team reports a noninvasive way of mapping the chemical identity of a painting’s binders via an absorption spectroscopy technique common in remote sensing called near-infrared reflectance imaging spectroscopy (Analyst 2013, DOI: 10.1039/c3an00926b). The team showed that a painting made in 1475 by Cosimo Tura used paints that were composed of egg yolk binders, animal skin glue binders, and mixtures of these binders and other ingredients. They showed that the near-IR spectroscopy technique accurately identified the painting’s binders by comparing their results with results obtained previously via conventional, and destructive, sampling and analysis methods.

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE