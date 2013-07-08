AB Sciex' 3200MD QTRAP

AB Sciex announced that two instruments have been approved for use as in vitro diagnostic devices in Europe. The API 3200MD triple quadrupole and the 3200MD QTRAP quadrupole time-of-flight LC/MS/MS systems have both received the CE-IVDD mark, which is required before an instrument can be used for clinical tests in Europe. AB Sciex’ instruments were previously available for research use only.
