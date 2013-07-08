Agilent Technologies' Prototype

Agilent Technologies will soon join the ranks of companies that offer an instrument that integrates ion mobility and mass spectrometry. Ion mobility, which separates ions on the basis of their shape, provides an extra separation dimension to mass spectrometry, which is based on mass-to-charge ratio. Ions are analyzed in the instrument’s 80-cm ion mobility drift tube and then directed to its iFunnel Quadrupole-Time-of-Flight LC/MS system. Agilent’s new instrument is in final development, and the company expects production systems to start shipping at the end of 2013.
