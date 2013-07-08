Advertisement

Analytical Chemistry

Agilent Technologies' RapidFire 365

by Celia Henry Arnaud
July 8, 2013 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 91, Issue 27
Most Popular in Analytical Chemistry

RapidFire 365
[+]Enlarge
Credit: Agilent Technologies
The Agilent RapidFire 365 LC/MS/MS system.
Credit: Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies launched the RapidFire 365 high-throughput mass spectrometry system. The system, which is compatible with Agilent’s full line of mass spectrometers, incorporates sample preparation based on solid-phase extraction (SPE). It can switch between 12 reusable SPE cartridges, with lifetimes of more than 2,000 injections per cartridge. Compared with previous systems, the RapidFire 365 has increased capacity, with automated 63-plate handling. It can run unattended for up to 60 hours, enabling weekend runs.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

