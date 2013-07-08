Agilent Technologies' RapidFire 365

Agilent Technologies launched the RapidFire 365 high-throughput mass spectrometry system. The system, which is compatible with Agilent’s full line of mass spectrometers, incorporates sample preparation based on solid-phase extraction (SPE). It can switch between 12 reusable SPE cartridges, with lifetimes of more than 2,000 injections per cartridge. Compared with previous systems, the RapidFire 365 has increased capacity, with automated 63-plate handling. It can run unattended for up to 60 hours, enabling weekend runs.
