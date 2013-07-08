German Firms Seek New Syngas Route

The German firms BASF, Linde Group, and ThyssenKrupp are joining to develop an environmentally superior process for producing synthesis gas, a mixture of hydrogen and carbon monoxide used as a feedstock by the chemical industry. The current process of reforming methane produces large amounts of carbon dioxide as a by-product. Backed by the German government and working with two academic partners, the companies intend to use a high-temperature technology to convert natural gas into hydrogen and solid carbon. The hydrogen can then be reacted with CO2 to yield syngas.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter