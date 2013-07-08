Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Business

Industry Outlook For Europe Dims

Economy: Output is predicted to fall this year, while U.S. forecast is for slow growth

by Marc S. Reisch
July 8, 2013 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 91, Issue 27
Advertisement

Most Popular in Business

SLIPPING
[+]Enlarge
Europe’s 2013 chemical production forecast is revised downward.a Projection as of December 2012. b Revised projection as of June 2013.SOURCE: European Chemical Industry Council
This graph shows the chemical output change in Europe since 2010.
Europe’s 2013 chemical production forecast is revised downward.a Projection as of December 2012. b Revised projection as of June 2013.SOURCE: European Chemical Industry Council

Europe’s chemical output will contract by 1.0% this year because of a weaker than expected economy, the Continent’s main chemical trade group predicts. In contrast, the key U.S. chemical association says chemical output in the U.S. will continue to grow slowly, propelled by consumer spending.

In December, economists at the European Chemical Industry Council had forecast a modest 0.5% rise in production for the year, following a decline of 1.5% in 2012. However, high unemployment and weak growth in consumer income has held back new vehicle sales this year. In addition, European construction activity remains at historically low levels.

The disappointing chemical industry performance “tracks the weak level of activity in the broader European economy,” the council says. Indeed, the group reports that European chemical output slipped 2.5% for the four months ending in April compared with the same period a year ago. It is counting on improvement as the year goes on.

The council hopes that exports will continue to expand. But Council President Kurt Bock, who is also chairman of BASF, says European chemical makers face stiff competition from U.S. rivals that benefit from low-cost shale gas feedstocks.

“European policymakers need to address the energy and feedstock issues if we are to preserve Europe’s industrial core,” Bock says. The council is pressing for shale gas exploration in Europe against strong environmental opposition (C&EN, June 3, page 9). It met with European Union officials at the end of June to promote more favorable energy policies.

Meanwhile, U.S. chemical production edged up 0.7% for the five months ending in May, according to the American Chemistry Council. The group’s Chemical Activity Barometer, a leading economic indicator, was up 3.5% in May compared with last year, suggesting better conditions ahead for the U.S. chemical enterprise.

“Virtually all production-related indicators strengthened in June,” says ACC Chief Economist T. Kevin Swift.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

US trade group sees chemical growth
Outlook dims for US chemical industry
Headwinds but no chemical recession for the US in 2020

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE