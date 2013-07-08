Kemira Will Acquire Water Chemicals Firm

Kemira has agreed to acquire 3F Chimica, an Italian producer of water treatment chemicals, for about $110 million. With sales expected to reach about $98 million this year, 3F makes polyacrylamide and related chemicals in Italy and Aberdeen, Miss., for industries including pulp and paper, oil and gas, and mining. Finland-based Kemira says the deal expands its water treatment polymer capacity and improves its monomer and polymer production technology.
