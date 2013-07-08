Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Environment

King Pharmaceuticals Fined For Air Pollution

by Glenn Hess
July 8, 2013 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 91, Issue 27
Advertisement

Most Popular in Environment

[+]Enlarge
Credit: vhasler
King Pharmaceuticals has its headquarters in Bristol, Tenn.
King Pharmaceuticals, Inc. headquarters in Bristol, Tennessee.
Credit: vhasler
King Pharmaceuticals has its headquarters in Bristol, Tenn.

King Pharmaceuticals has agreed to pay a $2.2 million fine and take steps to resolve allegations by federal prosecutors that emissions from the drug manufacturer’s Bristol, Tenn., plant violated the Clean Air Act. According to the complaint, King failed to adequately control emissions of methylene chloride and other hazardous air pollutants, violated the terms of its construction permit, and did not obtain the proper operating permit, as required under the Clean Air Act. The penalty should send a strong signal to the pharmaceutical industry that federal antipollution standards will be enforced, says Acting U.S. Assistant Attorney General Robert G. Dreher. On May 29, Baltimore-based UPM Pharmaceuticals announced it had purchased the 500,000-sq-ft Bristol plant from Pfizer, which acquired King in 2010 as a wholly owned subsidiary. Pfizer says the enforcement action began several years before the company bought King and “all underlying issues were corrected before or shortly after the acquisition.”

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE