PerkinElmer's AxION iQT

PerkinElmer unveiled the AxION iQT, a new quadrupole time-of-flight mass spectrometer for use with gas chromatography. The system is compatible with various gas chromatographs, including systems from PerkinElmer and Agilent. The mass spectrometer incorporates a cold electron ionization source in which ions are rapidly cooled by expansion. Ions are thus less likely to fragment than they would be in heated ionization sources, making it possible to get molecular ions from a broader range of compounds. The instrument’s rapid scan speed allows the analysis of up to 500 compounds per second.
