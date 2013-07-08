Advertisement

Analytical Chemistry

PerkinElmer's AxION iQT

by Celia Henry Arnaud
July 8, 2013 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 91, Issue 27
AxION iQT
[+]Enlarge
Credit: PerkinElmer
The PerkinElmer AxION iQT GC/MS/MS system.
Credit: PerkinElmer
[+]Enlarge
Credit: PerkinElmer
The ion path of the PerkinElmer AxION iQT.
Credit: PerkinElmer

PerkinElmer unveiled the AxION iQT, a new quadrupole time-of-flight mass spectrometer for use with gas chromatography. The system is compatible with various gas chromatographs, including systems from PerkinElmer and Agilent. The mass spectrometer incorporates a cold electron ionization source in which ions are rapidly cooled by expansion. Ions are thus less likely to fragment than they would be in heated ionization sources, making it possible to get molecular ions from a broader range of compounds. The instrument’s rapid scan speed allows the analysis of up to 500 compounds per second.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

