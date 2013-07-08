Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Analytical Chemistry

Sensor Detects Bacteria Dead Or Alive

Miniature diving-board-like device indicates whether a bacterial strain is antibiotic-resistant within an hour

by Lauren K. Wolf
July 8, 2013 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 91, Issue 27
Advertisement

Most Popular in Analytical Chemistry

[+]Enlarge
Credit: Adapted from Nat. Nanotechnol.
Live bacteria bound to a cantilever induce oscillation changes, which are measured by reflecting a laser beam from the device’s surface.
When bacteria (green) stick to a cantilever sensor, the device’s fluctuations get measured by a laser beam reflected off its surface.
Credit: Adapted from Nat. Nanotechnol.
Live bacteria bound to a cantilever induce oscillation changes, which are measured by reflecting a laser beam from the device’s surface.

To determine whether a particular bacterial species is resistant to an antibiotic, scientists try to grow the microbe in the medicine’s presence. For a slow-growing bacterium such as Mycobacterium tuberculosis, a doctor who sends a sample off to the lab might wait days or weeks for an answer. A team led by Giovanni Dietler, Sandor Kasas, and Giovanni Longo of ETH Lausanne, hopes to speed things up with a simple nanomechanical sensor that can distinguish between live and dead pathogens within an hour (Nat. Nanotechnol. 2013, DOI: 10.1038/nnano.2013.120). The device uses an atomic force microscope’s cantilever, which is a tiny diving-board-like probe. When the silicon nitride cantilever has bacteria such asEscherichia colistuck to it, the device’s low-frequency oscillations (< 1 kHz) increase in amplitude. The scientists believe this increase results from the microbes’ metabolic activity. When the team flows the antibiotic ampicillin over cantilever-bound E. coli, the amplitude of the device’s oscillations decreases 20-fold in about five minutes, indicating bacterial death, the researchers say. For ampicillin-resistant E. coli, however, the oscillations dampen initially but then recover within 15–20 minutes.

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE