Solvay Will Boost Vanillin Capacity

Solvay plans to build a plant in Zhenjiang City, in China’s Jiangsu province, to produce the food-flavoring ingredient vanillin. Solvay, which got into the vanillin business through its 2011 acquisition of Rhodia, says the plant will boost its vanillin capacity by 40% when the plant opens at the end of 2014. Solvay calls itself the world’s largest vanillin producer and operates plants in Baton Rouge, La., and Saint-Fons, France.
