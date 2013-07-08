Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Policy

Sparing The Patent Office

Sequestration: Lawmakers warn that budget cuts would jeopardize opening of new regional patent offices

by Glenn Hess
July 8, 2013 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 91, Issue 27
Advertisement

Most Popular in Policy

[+]Enlarge
Credit: PTO
PTO opened its first-ever satellite office last year in Detroit.
This is a photo of the first satellite PTO in downtown Detroit.
Credit: PTO
PTO opened its first-ever satellite office last year in Detroit.

The U.S. Patent & Trademark Office (PTO) would be exempt from the mandatory federal budget cuts that began taking effect in March under legislation introduced in the House of Representatives on June 28 by three Democratic lawmakers.

Reps. Anna G. Eshoo (Calif.), Michael M. Honda (Calif.), and Zoe Lofgren (Calif.) note that even though PTO is funded solely by patent user fees, the so-called sequestration requires cuts of nearly $150 million from the agency’s $2.9 billion budget for fiscal 2013.

Without a legislative remedy, the lawmakers say, the budget squeeze will put on hold patent office plans to open satellite branches next year in Dallas, Denver, and California’s Silicon Valley. PTO has a backlog of nearly 600,000 patent applications, which include chemically related inventions. The new offices, announced in 2012, are meant to help speed the patenting process for start-ups and inventors, who can face a costly two-year wait for a decision.

Each satellite office is expected to house about 100 patent examiners and a handful of administrative patent judges.

“The services and speed these new offices offer can make the difference for products to go from the drawing board to the marketplace faster, benefiting all of us with the growth and job creation that come with it,” Lofgren says.

The Patents & Trademarks Encourage New Technology Jobs Act (H.R. 2582) would give PTO access to the fee revenue that has already been diverted to the Treasury Department’s general fund and exempt the patent office from future sequestration orders.

The agency declined to comment on either how the budget cuts are affecting its expansion plans or the pending legislation.

Several industry groups and bar associations have joined the call to exempt PTO from sequestration. The proposed bill would “remove the dark cloud that sequestration casts on PTO funding,” says Q. Todd Dickinson, executive director of the American Intellectual Property Law Association, which represents patent lawyers.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Pharma Urges Caution On ‘Patent Trolls’
Outcry Over Patent Office Cuts
Patent Office Offers Lower Fee Structure

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE