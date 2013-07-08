Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Policy

Sustainability Policy Needed, Report Says

by Cheryl Hogue
July 8, 2013 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 91, Issue 27
Advertisement

Most Popular in Policy

The U.S. should have a federal policy on sustainability, says a report from the National Research Council. The government is not organized to deal with complex and long-term challenges that sustainability poses for the economy, natural resources, and social well-being, according to the report. Each agency has a different mandate or a single area of expertise, making it difficult to address issues such as managing an ecosystem. This situation also dissuades collaboration on issues that cut across agency missions, according to the report. A national sustainability policy would foster teamwork among agencies, the report says. It identifies four challenges that are of top national importance for sustainability: understanding connections among energy, food, and water quality and supply; managing ecosystems so they are diverse and healthy; improving the resilience of communities to natural disasters and other extreme events; and protecting human health and well-being. It also recommends that agencies invest in long-term research projects that will help inform sustainability strategies.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Ensuring food security by 2030
U.S. water supply concerns rising
More Agencies Should Participate In Global Change Research

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE