Tetra Pak To Use Biobased Plastic

Tetra Pak, a Swiss producer of aseptic food and beverage cartons, plans to use biobased low-density polyethylene from Braskem in packaging it makes in Brazil. Braskem uses ethanol made from cane sugar to produce LDPE in Rio Grande do Sul. A manufacturing trial will begin in the first quarter of 2014; Tetra Pak estimates that it will result in approximately 13 billion packages that contain up to 82% biobased content. In 2011, Tetra Pak introduced a biobased carton cap made from Braskem’s high-density polyethylene.
