Amgen, Servier Form Heart Drug Deal

Amgen will pay the French drug firm Servier $50 million up front for the U.S. rights to ivabradine, an If channel inhibitor approved in Europe to lower heart rates in people with chronic heart failure and stable angina. The companies have also swapped rights for certain heart drugs in development. Amgen gains an option for U.S. development of Servier’s S38844, now in Phase II studies to treat heart failure. Servier, meanwhile, gets European rights to Amgen’s omecamtiv mecarbil, a cardiac myosin activator in Phase II studies to improve heart function in people with systolic dysfunction.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter