BASF Expands Basic Chemicals Capacity

BASF is expanding capacity for three basic chemicals. At its headquarters site in Ludwigshafen, Germany, the firm will boost capacity for its Koresin phenolic resin 50% by 2014. Koresin is used mainly as a tackifier in tire manufacturing. BASF will also expand capacity for the intermediate 1,4-butanediol and its derivative polytetramethylene ether glycol (PTMEG) at several sites over the next two years. The firm’s annual capacity for butanediol will rise more than 20% to 650,000 metric tons; capacity for PTMEG will jump 40% to 350,000 metric tons.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter