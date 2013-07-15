BP And DuPont Open U.K. Bioethanol Plant

BP and partners DuPont and AB Sugar have opened the U.K.’s largest bioethanol facility in the Saltend Chemicals Park near Hull, England. The $520 million plant can make 110 million gal per year of ethanol from wheat starch. Once fully operational, it will have the capacity to supply one-third of the fuel ethanol now used in the U.K. Ethanol from the joint venture, called Vivergo, will create 50% fewer CO2 emissions than standard fuels, according to the partners. They plan to explore converting the plant’s output to butanol, also for use in fuel.
