Business

BP And DuPont Open U.K. Bioethanol Plant

by Melody M. Bomgardner
July 15, 2013 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 91, Issue 28
BP and partners DuPont and AB Sugar have opened the U.K.’s largest bioethanol facility in the Saltend Chemicals Park near Hull, England. The $520 million plant can make 110 million gal per year of ethanol from wheat starch. Once fully operational, it will have the capacity to supply one-third of the fuel ethanol now used in the U.K. Ethanol from the joint venture, called Vivergo, will create 50% fewer CO2 emissions than standard fuels, according to the partners. They plan to explore converting the plant’s output to butanol, also for use in fuel.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

