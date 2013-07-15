Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Policy

CAS Head To Retire In 2014

by Sophie L. Rovner
July 15, 2013 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 91, Issue 28
Advertisement

Most Popular in Policy

Massie
[+]Enlarge
Credit: CAS
Headshot of Robert Massie
Credit: CAS

Robert J. Massie, who has led Chemical Abstracts Service as president for 21 years, has announced that he will retire in March 2014. CAS is a global leader in chemical information and is a division of the American Chemical Society, which publishes C&EN.

“Bob Massie’s leadership of CAS for the past two-plus decades has been nothing short of astonishing,” says ACS Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer Madeleine Jacobs. Massie joined CAS in 1992, “a time when the organization was struggling with the digital world,” Jacobs adds. His insight led to the development of SciFinder, a desktop tool that gives researchers access to a comprehensive collection of chemical substance and reaction information.

“It is through Bob’s focus, vision, planning, and execution that CAS has built the most authoritative and comprehensive chemical databases in the world, coupled with easy-to-use technology,” Jacobs says. “As a result, scientists around the world can do their research faster, more accurately, and more comprehensively.” Massie also enhanced ACS’s partnership with FIZ Karlsruhe to provide STN, which offers access to key scientific and intellectual property databases of publicly disclosed scientific and technical research. “Clearly,” Jacobs says, “Bob will be hard to replace!”

Bert Davis Executive Search Inc., based in New York City, is conducting an international search for Massie’s successor.

Announcements of ACS news may be sent to acsnews.cen@acs.org

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

ChemPlanner to integrate with SciFindern
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
CAS Marks Multiple Milestones
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Robert Massie Dies At 66

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE