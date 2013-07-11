Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Business

Cancer Drug Partnerships

Collaboration: AstraZeneca and Forma Therapeutics form alliances with academia to further cancer drug studies

by Lisa M. Jarvis
July 11, 2013 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 91, Issue 28
Advertisement

Most Popular in Business

As drug companies experiment with ways to speed the discovery of new medicines, they are forging deeper ties with academia. In the latest examples, AstraZeneca and Forma Therapeutics are both leveraging the expertise of Cancer Research UK to accelerate the development of oncology drugs. The nonprofit provides substantial funding to academic researchers across the U.K.

In its first partnership in Cambridge, England, since announcing in March that it will build a major R&D lab there, AstraZeneca is teaming with Cambridge University and Cancer Research UK on three projects. The partners will explore ways to monitor tumor progression and therapy response using blood tests; test a combination of two AstraZeneca drug candidates, olaparib and AZD2014, to treat prostate cancer; and search for drugs that can be combined with selumetinib for pancreatic cancer.

Meanwhile, Forma and Cancer Research UK’s commercialization arm, Cancer Research Technology, have established a consortium to develop tools, technologies, and drug candidates related to a family of targets called deubiquitinating enzymes.

Both deals depart from traditional industry-academia partnerships, which usually focus on a discrete project such as developing a cell line, notes Forma CEO Steven Tregay.

Today, companies want to tap a broad range of skills that can jump-start work in a disease area. A handful of nonprofits like CRT have been particularly attractive partners, according to Tregay, because they fund research, aggregate intellectual property, and most important, bring together teams of scientists from multiple institutions. “Having that type of alignment across the group is powerful,” he says.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Roche signs drug discovery pact with machine-learning firm Recursion
GSK, Warp Drive form library alliance
Carrick launches to conquer cancer

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE