‘Everyday Chemistry’ Video Contest Launches

by Rachel Sheremeta Pepling
July 15, 2013 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 91, Issue 28
To highlight the importance of the American Chemical Society’s Chemistry Ambassadors and celebrate C&EN’s 90th anniversary, C&EN, the ACS Office of Public Affairs, the ACS Office of International Activities, and ACS President Marinda Li Wu are sponsoring the “Everyday Chemistry” video contest.

Contestants are asked to submit a video that describes either a favorite chemistry tip that will improve someone’s everyday life or the chemistry behind an everyday phenomenon. Videos should be creative, engaging, easily understood by nonchemists, and no longer than two minutes.

The submission deadline is July 31. The winner will be announced in the Aug. 26 issue of C&EN and will receive a trip to the fall ACS national meeting in Indianapolis as well as a ticket to C&EN’s 90th anniversary event featuring Alton Brown. More details, including submission requirements, are available at http://cenm.ag/everydaychem.

