Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Business

Helium Supply Gets A Lift

Industrial Gases: New plant in Qatar will ease shortages for scientific instrument users

by Marc S. Reisch
July 15, 2013 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 91, Issue 28
Advertisement

Most Popular in Business

[+]Enlarge
Credit: Air Liquide
This helium liquefier, shown under construction, is now operating in Qatar.
This is a photo of a now finished helium liquefier, shown under construction, in Qatar.
Credit: Air Liquide
This helium liquefier, shown under construction, is now operating in Qatar.

The start-up of a big new helium plant in Qatar should go a long way to ease shortages of the lighter-than-air chilling gas, which is essential to the operation of many scientific instruments and to the manufacture of fiber-optic cables and semiconductors.

The plant, in Qatar’s Las Raffan Industrial City, is the world’s largest helium liquefier, with a production capacity of more than 1.3 billion cu ft per year, according to Air Liquide, which built the purification and chilling equipment. It is operated by Qatar’s RasGas, which separates the helium from natural gas that is drawn from the country’s North Field deposits.

The new unit, with annual capacity of 2.1 billion cu ft., makes Qatar the world’s second-largest source of helium. The U.S. cranked out nearly 4.9 billion cu ft of helium last year, of which more than 60% was exported, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

Air Liquide says the start-up marks the next step toward stability in the global helium market, which has been plagued by production glitches and falling supply from traditional sources. Air Liquide has a contract to buy and distribute half of the new Qatari helium. Germany’s Linde and Japan’s Iwatani will buy the remainder of the output.

U.S. users welcome the additional supply, but they say helium prices remain too high. “Helium is still $13 per L for us,” says Martha Morton, director of research instrumentation at the University of Nebraska, Lincoln. Last year prices were as high as $22 per L for some users, up from about $5 per L a few years earlier.

Morton has already heard from suppliers that prices will rise in 2014. That’s when she plans to refill a repaired 600-MHz nuclear magnetic resonance instrument that was damaged last year when she couldn’t get the helium needed to keep it operating.

Just how much of an increase Morton will have to pay hinges on the potential shutdown in October of Cliffside Field, a U.S. government reserve in Texas that accounted for one-third of the world’s helium output last year. Congress is now considering legislation to keep the field operating for a few more years until reserves run out.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
War in Ukraine makes helium shortage more dire
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Helium is in short supply again
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Major Russian helium project comes on-line

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE