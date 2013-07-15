Herschel G. Grose, 91, an emeritus professor of chemistry at Marietta College, in Ohio, died on Dec. 30, 2012, in Canton, Ohio.
A native of Scircleville, Ind., Grose earned a bachelor’s degree in chemistry and mathematics from Indiana Central College (now the University of Indianapolis) in 1942 and then enlisted in the Navy. During World War II, he served 18 months in the Pacific Theater as a radar officer aboard the submarine U.S.S. Tinosa. Grose received a Ph.D. in chemistry from Indiana University in 1951.
After a brief stint as a research chemist at DuPont, he joined the Marietta faculty in 1953. He served as chair of the chemistry department for 25 years before retiring in 1985. Later, he taught chemistry at Walsh University in North Canton, Ohio. He was an emeritus member of ACS, joining in 1942.
While serving in the Navy, Grose received a letter of commendation from Admiral Chester Nimitz for his outstanding service during a special mission near Okinawa, Japan.
He is survived by his children, Suzanne Glendenning, Steven, David, Sandra Kelley, Gregory, and Bonnie Eigel. His wife of 46 years, Charlotte, died in 1990.
Obituary notices of no more than 300 words may be sent to Susan J. Ainsworth at s_ainsworth@acs.org and should include an educational and professional history.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter