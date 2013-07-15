Huntsman Acquires Polyols Maker Oxid

Huntsman Corp. has agreed to purchase polyester polyols maker Oxid for an undisclosed sum. Polyols are combined with methylene diphenyl diisocyanate, which Huntsman already supplies, to make polyurethanes used in insulation and other applications. Oxid operates a plant in Houston and generated $86 million in sales in 2012. The deal is expected to be completed within the next several months.
