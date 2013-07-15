Immunocore Signs With Pharma Partners

Immunocore, an Oxford, England-based biotech firm, has two new collaborations around its ImmTACs, bispecific proteins that trigger the immune system to recognize and kill cancer or viral cells. With GlaxoSmithKline, it will look at multiple targets not addressable using antibody-based technologies. GSK will pay up to $211 million in preclinical fees across all the targets and up to $297 million more in milestone payments for each product that reaches the market. Meanwhile, Genentech will pay up to $20 million per cancer program it initiates with Immunocore and possibly more than $300 million in milestone payments for each resulting product.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter