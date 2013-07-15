Marvin F. Reich, 65, a retired organic chemist from Santa Fe, N.M., died on March 16. He had Parkinson’s disease.
Born in New York City, Reich received a B.S. in chemistry from Polytechnic Institute of Brooklyn (now Polytechnic Institute of New York University) in 1968, an M.S. in chemistry from New York University in 1972, and a Ph.D. in organic chemistry from the University of Illinois, Urbana-Champaign, in 1978.
Reich joined Lederle Laboratories as a research chemist, remaining with the company until his retirement about 10 years ago. He studied vasopressin and oxytocin antagonists as well as antineoplastic and antifungal agents. He coauthored several articles on his research that resulted in several patents. He joined ACS in 1969.
An avid world traveler, Reich was an environmentalist and philanthropist, supporting numerous and varied causes.
He is survived by his sister, Beth; a brother-in-law; a niece; and a nephew.
Obituary notices of no more than 300 words may be sent to Susan J. Ainsworth at s_ainsworth@acs.org and should include an educational and professional history.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter