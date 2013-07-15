Midwest Regional Meeting Call For Papers

The 2013 Midwest Regional Meeting (MWRM 2013), hosted by the American Chemical Society’s Ozark Section, will be held at the University Plaza Hotel & Convention Center in Springfield, Mo., on Oct. 16–19.
Abstracts for oral and poster presentations are now being accepted through the meeting website, 2013mwrm.sites.acs.org. The abstract submittal deadline is before midnight CDT on Aug. 22.
The meeting will offer general and poster sessions in analytical, biological, inorganic, medicinal, organic, physical, and theoretical chemistry; nanomaterials; polymer and materials science; and chemical education. It will also feature an undergraduate poster session and a high school teacher day.
Planned symposia include “Chemistry in Imaging: from Basic Science to Applications,” “Crystal Engineering & Supramolecular Chemistry,” “Current Trends in Polymer Science,” “Nanoscale-Engineered Biomaterials & Biosensors,” and “Spectroscopic & Structural Methods in Chemistry.” MWRM 2013 will also feature the ACS Career Management & Development workshop “Finding Your Path.”
Nominations are now being accepted for the ACS Division of Chemical Education Midwest Region Award for Excellence in High School Teaching, in honor of John E. Bauman Jr.; the E. Ann Nalley Midwest Region Award for Volunteer Service to ACS; the Stanley C. Israel Midwest Region Award for Advancing Diversity in the Chemical Sciences. The meeting will also feature the Midwest Award, sponsored by the St. Louis Section.
Attendees will have the opportunity to participate in a number of social events, including an opening night reception, Sci-Mix poster session, and awards banquet, as well as excursions to Missouri State University; Branson, Mo., attractions; and the local Bass Pro Shop.
Companies and universities wishing to participate in the meeting’s vendor exposition can find information on the meeting website.
Early-bird registration for the meeting will end on Sept. 22. Online registration will remain open through Oct. 15. On-site registration will be available during the meeting.
For a list of workshops and special events as well as evolving meeting information regarding registration, hotel reservations, exhibitors, award nominations, and committee contacts, visit the MWRM 2013 website.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter