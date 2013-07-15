Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Environment

Midwest Regional Meeting Call For Papers

July 15, 2013 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 91, Issue 28
Advertisement

Most Popular in Environment

The 2013 Midwest Regional Meeting (MWRM 2013), hosted by the American Chemical Society’s Ozark Section, will be held at the University Plaza Hotel & Convention Center in Springfield, Mo., on Oct. 16–19.

Abstracts for oral and poster presentations are now being accepted through the meeting website, 2013mwrm.sites.acs.org. The abstract submittal deadline is before midnight CDT on Aug. 22.

The meeting will offer general and poster sessions in analytical, biological, inorganic, medicinal, organic, physical, and theoretical chemistry; nanomaterials; polymer and materials science; and chemical education. It will also feature an undergraduate poster session and a high school teacher day.

Planned symposia include “Chemistry in Imaging: from Basic Science to Applications,” “Crystal Engineering & Supramolecular Chemistry,” “Current Trends in Polymer Science,” “Nanoscale-Engineered Biomaterials & Biosensors,” and “Spectroscopic & Structural Methods in Chemistry.” MWRM 2013 will also feature the ACS Career Management & Development workshop “Finding Your Path.”

Nominations are now being accepted for the ACS Division of Chemical Education Midwest Region Award for Excellence in High School Teaching, in honor of John E. Bauman Jr.; the E. Ann Nalley Midwest Region Award for Volunteer Service to ACS; the Stanley C. Israel Midwest Region Award for Advancing Diversity in the Chemical Sciences. The meeting will also feature the Midwest Award, sponsored by the St. Louis Section.

Attendees will have the opportunity to participate in a number of social events, including an opening night reception, Sci-Mix poster session, and awards banquet, as well as excursions to Missouri State University; Branson, Mo., attractions; and the local Bass Pro Shop.

Companies and universities wishing to participate in the meeting’s vendor exposition can find information on the meeting website.

Early-bird registration for the meeting will end on Sept. 22. Online registration will remain open through Oct. 15. On-site registration will be available during the meeting.

For a list of workshops and special events as well as evolving meeting information regarding registration, hotel reservations, exhibitors, award nominations, and committee contacts, visit the MWRM 2013 website.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Call for papers: 2024 Midwest Regional Meeting
Call for papers: 2024 Southwest Regional Meeting
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
2021 Southwest Regional Meeting

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE