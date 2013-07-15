New Company Enters Bleach Business

HF Chlor-Alkali has been formed to build a plant adjacent to Cargill’s corn-milling complex in Eddyville, Iowa, that will make caustic soda, hydrochloric acid, and bleach. To open in early 2015, the plant will serve Cargill’s U.S. facilities as well as other customers. Minority-owned HF is an affiliate of Harris & Ford, a chemical distributor founded in 1994 by Tim Harris and two partners. “With this project, our company moves beyond distribution into manufacturing,” Harris says.
