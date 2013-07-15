Official Reports From The June 2013 ACS Board Of Directors Meeting

Committee reports from the American Chemical Society Board of Directors meeting—which was held on June 1 in Baltimore—appear below.

GRANTS & AWARDS

The Board Standing Committee on Grants & Awards met on May 31. The chair of the 2013 Awards Review Committee reported that it had reviewed seven “at risk” national awards to ensure that the awards program continues to meet the objectives of the society.

The chair of the Awards Equity Subcommittee reported that the subcommittee’s mission, goals, and strategies have been finalized. Three working groups were formed to study award-related data, the nominating process, and the award selection process.

The chair of the National Awards Logistics & Processes Subcommittee reported that the subcommittee has reviewed the balloting process for the selection of nominees and winners for the national awards program. The subcommittee has also revised and approved a new “Selection Committee Best Practices” document.

The chair of the Fellows Oversight Committee reported that the ACS Fellows Program received 239 fellows nominations for 2013. He reported that the online nomination submission system was much improved over last year, with minimal technical problems. The 2013 fellows ceremony will be held on Monday, Sept. 9, during the ACS national meeting in Indianapolis.

Acting under delegated authority, the committee voted to accept the recommendations of the ACS Petroleum Research Fund Advisory Board’s May meeting for funding grants totaling $9.195 million.—Valerie J. Kuck, Chair

PROFESSIONAL & MEMBER RELATIONS

The Board Committee on Professional & Member Relations (P&MR) met on May 31. Following a background briefing on the Malta conference series by both the P&MR chair and the president of the Malta Conferences Foundation, the committee voted to recommend to the board that ACS provide nominal cosponsorship of the Malta VI conference, to be held on Nov. 10 to 15. The committee also voted to approve, under delegated authority, nominal cosponsorship of the Shechtman International Symposium in Cancún, Mexico, to be held from June 29 to July 4, 2014. P&MR also provided favorable comments on a new format for P&MR and Public Affairs & Public Relations Committee national meeting breakfasts with committee chairs at fall ACS national meetings.

The Subcommittee on Web Strategy & Innovation facilitated a briefing by the chair of the Divisional Activities Committee (DAC) on DAC and Meetings & Expositions Committee policy recommendations regarding national meeting content as well as comments received from various divisions on this matter. The recommendations address live streaming of national meeting sessions, delivery of prerecorded presentations, division access to and capture and dissemination of content included in the ACS Presentations on Demand offering (including revenue sharing), and the capture and dissemination of other content not included in Presentations on Demand. Because the recommendations on live streaming need more discussion, P&MR will be asked this summer for its endorsement of producing and managing recorded content, followed later by its endorsement of policies covering live streaming issues.

The Subcommittee on International Strategy provided updates on the International Center, including key website content, geographies covered by program information, usage statistics, and oversight by a new advisory group. The webinar series and “Ask a Member” features were used as examples of valuable content, and the importance of ACS affiliations with other groups was noted. The subcommittee chair also briefed the committee on recent and pending science and human rights cases, as well as ACS’s collaboration with the American Association for the Advancement of Science and Scholars at Risk on monitoring such cases. The subcommittee provided a status report on several international alliances. Finally, the subcommittee chair brought to P&MR’s attention, as an information item, a recent preliminary report on the China market for ACS membership offerings.

The chair of the Member & Professional Services Subcommittee reported on the subcommittee’s recent teleconference discussion on next steps regarding the membership satisfaction survey, including the deeper analysis being performed with respect to demographics, member value, and various ACS programs and services. The subcommittee will provide key findings and recommendations at the December P&MR meeting.

The chair of the Diversity & Inclusion Advisory Board (D&I) provided a brief update on recent D&I activities, including monitoring and facilitating efforts to advance the 19 recommendations from the report of the Presidential Task Force on Implementing the ACS Diversity Reports. The D&I chair also reported on the advisory board’s work on diversity with the Nominations & Elections Committee and its successful national meeting programming.