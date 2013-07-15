Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

People

Otto Vogl

by Susan J. Ainsworth
July 15, 2013 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 91, Issue 28
Advertisement

Most Popular in People

Otto Vogl, 85, a renowned polymer chemist and professor emeritus of polymer science and engineering at the University of Massachusetts, Amherst, died on April 27.

Born in Traiskirchen, Austria, Vogl earned a Ph.D. in chemistry and philosophy at the University of Vienna in 1950, remaining there briefly as an instructor. He accepted postdoctoral positions at the University of Michigan and Princeton University.

Vogl then joined the polychemicals department at DuPont, where he remained for 14 years. Moving to academia, he became a professor in the polymer science department at UMass Amherst in 1970. He created the university’s Center for UMass-Industry Research on Polymers, one of the first academia-industry cooperative programs in the U.S.

In 1982, he accepted the inaugural Herman F. Mark Professorship at Polytechnic Institute of New York (now Polytechnic Institute of New York University). After retiring in 1996, he returned to UMass Amherst as a professor emeritus.

Publishing more than 450 scientific papers, Vogl was credited with numerous patents and served as editor-in-chief of the journal Progress in Polymer Science.

Committed to advancing the internationalization of the polymer science field, he helped create the Pacific Polymer Federation and served as its first president.

He was a member of the Society of Polymer Science, Japan; the Austrian Chemical Society; and the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences. He was also an emeritus member of ACS, joining in 1954.

He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Jane; son, Eric; daughter, Yvonne Marsh; and eight grandchildren.

Obituary notices of no more than 300 words may be sent to Susan J. Ainsworth at s_ainsworth@acs.org and should include an educational and professional history.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

J. Kerry Thomas
Noboru (Nobi) Tokita
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
W. Carl Wooten Jr.

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE