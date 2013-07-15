Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Environment

Portable Device Needs Only Sunlight And Nanoparticles To Sterilize Materials

Sustainable Development: Stand-alone steam generator may help prevent the spread of infectious diseases in developing regions

by Lauren K. Wolf
July 15, 2013 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 91, Issue 28
Advertisement

Most Popular in Environment

[+]Enlarge
Credit: Courtesy of Oara Neumann
This mobile autoclave focuses sunlight into a vessel above its solar dish to generate steam.
A device resembling a satellite dish made of mirrors and glass sits on a tarmac in the sun.
Credit: Courtesy of Oara Neumann
This mobile autoclave focuses sunlight into a vessel above its solar dish to generate steam.

Almost 20% of the world’s population has no access to electricity, according to the International Energy Agency. Without electricity, people in developing regions can’t run modern-day sanitation and sterilization devices needed to prevent the spread of infectious diseases.

To address this problem, a research team led by Naomi J. Halas of Rice University has engineered a portable sterilization apparatus—an autoclave—that generates steam by using sunlight and metallic nanoparticles (Proc. Natl. Acad. USA 2013, DOI: 10.1073/pnas.1310131110). The autoclave makes enough steam to raise the temperature and keep it at 132 °C for at least five minutes. That’s enough time to make water drinkable, sterilize a physician’s surgical equipment, or sanitize the contents of a portable toilet.

Last year, the Rice University researchers demonstrated how gold-coated silica nanoparticles dispersed in water can directly convert solar energy into steam (C&EN, Nov. 26, 2012, page 9). When focused sunlight hits the particles, they heat rapidly and vaporize the surrounding liquid. “This starts happening instantaneously,” says Rice’s Oara Neumann, lead author of the studies. When it does, there’s a visible “explosion” of steam bubbles at the surface.

Moving on to a practical application for the heating effect, the Rice team constructed a device that collects sunlight via a solar dish, focuses the light into a nanoparticle-containing vessel, and pushes the steam produced into a treatment container.

Using this setup, the researchers killed all the bacteria in a sample of simulated human waste with just a five-minute steam treatment.

Neumann declined to estimate how much the autoclave might cost if it were mass produced. But she points out that the gold nanoparticles are reusable and would be one of the least expensive components of the device. “I’ve been working with the same batch for at least three years,” she says.

Developing the autoclave is no small feat, says Christopher Ackerson, a chemist at Colorado State University. “Reducing fundamental science to real-world practice, as they have mostly accomplished here, is impressive.”

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
A simple, scalable technique boosts the efficiency of solar desalination
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Solar device desalinates water efficiently
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Nanoparticle Heating Distills Ethanol From Water

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE