Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

People

Rufus W. Lumry II

by Susan J. Ainsworth
July 15, 2013 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 91, Issue 28
Advertisement

Most Popular in People

Rufus W. Lumry II, 92, a professor emeritus of chemistry at the University of Minnesota, Twin Cities, died on March 23 in St. Paul.

Born in Bismarck, N.D., Lumry received a B.S. in chemistry in 1942 from Harvard University. During World War II, he worked with the National Defense Research Committee. He completed a Ph.D. in chemical physics at Harvard in 1948 before accepting a two-year postdoctoral fellowship at the University of Utah.

Lumry joined the UM Twin Cities faculty in 1954 as an assistant professor of chemistry and became a full professor in 1956. For more than 50 years, Lumry conducted landmark research to explain how protein molecules work. He continued to do research and publish papers after retiring in 1990.

Lumry authored or coauthored more than 130 publications. He was elected a fellow of the Biophysical Society in 2003 and was an emeritus member of ACS, which he joined in 1942.

Lumry is survived by his sons, Rufus III and Stephen; daughter, Ann; five grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.

Obituary notices of no more than 300 words may be sent to Susan J. Ainsworth at s_ainsworth@acs.org and should include an educational and professional history.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Jack G. Calvert
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
William O. Foye
Charles H. Lochmüller

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE