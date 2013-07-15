Russian Firm Plans U.S. Fertilizer Plant

EuroChem, a Russian firm that calls itself one of the world’s largest fertilizer manufacturers, plans to build a $1.5 billion ammonia and urea plant in Louisiana. The company says it is evaluating two sites for the project, which will receive an incentive package and tax breaks from the state. A quarter of EuroChem’s sales already come from the Americas. Dyno Nobel and Mosaic have also announced plans for nitrogen fertilizer facilities in Louisiana.
