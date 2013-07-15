Small-Molecule Oncology Firm Debuts

Biotech company Array BioPharma and investment firm Aisling Capital have joined to form and fund Loxo Oncology to develop small-molecule drugs that treat cancer. Loxo’s first drug candidate is an Array-invented preclinical compound that targets an oncogenic activating mutation. The new firm will fund chemistry research at Array, which is eligible to receive up to $434 million in milestone payments. The partners say the collaboration between Loxo and Array is a solution to the biotech industry quandary of how to fund innovation without funding duplicative infrastructure.
