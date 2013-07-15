South Korea’s SK Boosts Pilot Plant

SK Life Science plans to double capacity of its pilot plant and kilo lab facilities in Daejon, South Korea. The company says the project, which comes just five years after the facility was commissioned, is a response to growth in demand for active pharmaceutical ingredient manufacturing services. To be completed by November, the expansion will double pilot plant capacity to 7.5 m3 and raise kilo lab capacity with 100-L glass-lined and stainless steel equipment, the firm says.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter